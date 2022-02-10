The Point: Scaling the Great Wall for Beijing 2022 (Part Two)

CGTN published this video item, entitled “The Point: Scaling the Great Wall for Beijing 2022 (Part Two)” – below is their description.

Welcome to a special edition of The Point with Liu Xin, coming to you from the Simatai Great Wall, 120 kilometers north of Beijing. As Beijing 2022 kicks off, Liu Xin continues to bring you exclusive interviews with representatives of international winter sports federations, heads of foreign delegations to the Beijing Paralympic Games, as well as volunteers.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

In This Story: Beijing

Beijing, China’s sprawling capital, has history stretching back 3 millennia. Yet it’s known as much for modern architecture as its ancient sites such as the grand Forbidden City complex, the imperial palace during the Ming and Qing dynasties.

