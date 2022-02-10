The PM is dragging down ‘all politicians, parliament and the Government’ | Fabian Hamilton MP

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled “The PM is dragging down ‘all politicians, parliament and the Government’ | Fabian Hamilton MP” – below is their description.

‘All politicians, parliament and the Government are being dragged down by this man and that’s the shocking and appalling thing.’

Fabian Hamilton MP on Boris Johnson’s ‘typical’ response to being questioned over the latest ‘Partygate’ photo.

📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626

Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Recent from GBNews:

Headliners: ‘UK answer to Disneyland’ thrown into chaos over discovery of rare jumping spiders

Category: News

Headliners: Money for educating excluded children was used to fund bar owner’s social life

Category: News

Headliners: Jeremy Vine says ‘young Russian soldiers deserve to die’

Category: News

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

7 Recent Items: Boris Johnson

Two more Russians added to UK sanctions including Everton-linked Alisher Usmanov | ITV News

Category: News

Raheem Kassan on reporter taking ‘limelight’ from Boris Johnson at press conference

Category: News

Sadiq Khan says Boris Johnson Covid breaches “taking the piss” at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Category: Entertainment

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Boris Johnson accuses Putin of “war crime”

Category: News

Planet Normal: Sir Richard Dearlove on Russia-Ukraine war, energy security and Net Zero | Podcast

Category: News

Mark Steyn reacts to Boris Johnson being confronted by a Ukrainian journalist

Category: News

Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell Chelsea FC will be seen as a ‘win’ says Oliver Carpenter

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....