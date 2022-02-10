GBNews published this video item, entitled “The PM is dragging down ‘all politicians, parliament and the Government’ | Fabian Hamilton MP” – below is their description.

'All politicians, parliament and the Government are being dragged down by this man and that's the shocking and appalling thing.' Fabian Hamilton MP on Boris Johnson's 'typical' response to being questioned over the latest 'Partygate' photo.

