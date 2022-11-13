Sky News published this video item, entitled “‘The NHS is ready to collapse’: Union boss warns against cuts” – below is their description.

The NHS will be left in a “difficult” situation if the government does not make the right choices, the general secretary of Unison has said.

During an interview on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, Christina McAnea warned that the health service is “on its knees” and spending cuts to public services are not the right answer.

