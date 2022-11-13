‘The NHS is ready to collapse’: Union boss warns against cuts

by
'the nhs is ready to collapse': union boss warns against cuts

Sky News published this video item, entitled “‘The NHS is ready to collapse’: Union boss warns against cuts” – below is their description.

The NHS will be left in a “difficult” situation if the government does not make the right choices, the general secretary of Unison has said.

During an interview on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, Christina McAnea warned that the health service is “on its knees” and spending cuts to public services are not the right answer.

Read more on our politics hub: https://trib.al/ecixuwi

#SkyNews #Ridge #Strikes #Union #Politics

Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Recent from Sky News:

Three pro-Russian troops convicted of murder over flight MH-17

Category: News

Autumn Statement: Chancellor says ‘we need good public services’

Category: News

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not seek re-election

Category: News

In This Story: NHS

The National Health Service is the publicly funded healthcare system in England, and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom. It is the second largest single-payer healthcare system in the world after the Brazilian Sistema Único de Saúde.

The NHS was founded on 5th July 1948. Current annual budget: £134 billion (2019).

3 Recent Items: NHS

Autumn Budget analysis: The figures are dire, UK to have worst economic decline in Europe next year

Category: Agriculture, Energy, News

NHS budget to increase by £3.3Bn says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

Category: News

Autumn Statement: Jeremy Hunt pledges to increase NHS budget

Category: News

In This Story: Sophy Ridge

Sophy Arabella Ridge is an English broadcast journalist. She worked as a journalist at the tabloid newspaper News of the World. Ridge then worked as a political correspondent for Sky News where she has presented Sophy Ridge on Sunday since 2017.

3 Recent Items: Sophy Ridge

Autumn statement to be ‘quite tough’, says Work and Pensions Secretary

Category: News

The Take with Sophy Ridge: Mel Stride MP, Bridget Phillipson MP and Lord Ken Clarke

Category: News

‘Everyone will have to pay higher taxes’ – Jeremy Hunt

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.