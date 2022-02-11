The NFL’s tumultuous season off the field

ABC News’ Kaylee Hartung takes an in-depth look at recent allegations of racism and sexual ​harassment in the NFL as the league’s season comes to a close this Sunday.

About This Source - ABC News

American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.

ABC News is primarily broadcast from the Times Square Studios in New York City.

In This Story: NFL

The National Football League is a professional American football league consisting of 32 teams, divided equally between the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference.

