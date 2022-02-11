7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “The moment a bright burning ball shot through the sky in Southern Queensland last night | 7NEWS” – below is their description.
The moment a bright burning ball shot through the sky in Southern Queensland last night.
Space experts have revealed it was a piece of rock that came plummeting down to Earth.
Did you see the bright object in the sky last night?
