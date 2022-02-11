The moment a bright burning ball shot through the sky in Southern Queensland last night | 7NEWS

The moment a bright burning ball shot through the sky in Southern Queensland last night.

Space experts have revealed it was a piece of rock that came plummeting down to Earth.

Did you see the bright object in the sky last night?

About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

In This Story: Queensland

Queensland (QLD) is an Australian state covering the continent’s northeast, with a coastline stretching nearly 7,000km. Its offshore Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system, hosts thousands of marine species. The city of Cairns is a gateway to the reef and tropical Daintree Rainforest. The capital, Brisbane, is flanked by the surfing beaches of the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

