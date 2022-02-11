The medieval knights of Tauranga love a good scrap | Local Focus

by

nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled "The medieval knights of Tauranga love a good scrap | Local Focus"

“When you hit someone and you know you’re hitting them as hard as you can, it’s this feeling that you want to do it again,” according to NZ’s current female champion Maddie Knibbs.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

Full story: https://bit.ly/lf1256

