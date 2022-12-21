7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “The lockdown internet sensation making a musical comeback | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

They brought joy to thousands of people during lockdowns, now the Royal Melbourne Hospital’s Scrub Choir is back. This year’s song aims to spread love and goodwill, after a challenging year at the hospital. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

