ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “The Leaders’ debate + Solomon Islands, China security pact | Afternoon Briefing | ABC News” – below is their description.
Greg Jennett and Fran Kelly analyse the day’s main events on the federal election campaign trail.
On this show:
0:00 – The Leaders are back on the campaign trail after first debate
3:55 – Solomon Islands & China security pact and the ramifications for Australia
8:19 – Richard Marles, Deputy Opposition Leader
16:19 – James Paterson, Liberal Senator
25:58 – Richard McGregor, Lowy Institute, on China’s pact with Solomon Islands
31:26 – Backbenchers Eric Abetz, Liberal Senator, and Anika Wells, Labor MP
41:59 – Campaign strategists: Ryan Liddell and David GazzardABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.