ABC News published this video item, entitled “”The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special”” – below is their description.

Celebrate 20th anniversary of “Love Actually” – featuring interviews with Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson and more. Tuesday at 8/7 on ABC. #abcnews #loveactually #anniversary #movie ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.