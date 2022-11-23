The Hokitika chap who was struck by lightning.

by
The hokitika chap who was struck by lightning.

1News published this video item, entitled "The Hokitika chap who was struck by lightning."

Generally speaking your chances of getting struck by lightning are pretty low…less than one in a million.

But one chap from Hokitika overcame those odds yesterday…his name is Caleb Harris and Hilary and Jeremy had a chat with him about the ordeal…

Lightning is a giant spark of electricity in the atmosphere between clouds, the air, or the ground. Lightning can occur between opposite charges within the thunderstorm cloud (intra-cloud lightning) or between opposite charges in the cloud and on the ground (cloud-to-ground lightning). (Source: NSSL)

