1News published this video item, entitled “The Hokitika chap who was struck by lightning.” – below is their description.

Generally speaking your chances of getting struck by lightning are pretty low…less than one in a million. But one chap from Hokitika overcame those odds yesterday…his name is Caleb Harris and Hilary and Jeremy had a chat with him about the ordeal… 1News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.