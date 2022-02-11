CGTN published this video item, entitled “The genesis of passion for Altay’s skiing children” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-10/The-genesis-of-passion-for-Altay-s-skiing-children-17xHrND7wK4/index.html It has been five years since a nine-year-old boy sowed the seeds of his alpine dream. An 11-year-old girl has gripped ski poles since she was four. Pristine snow and children’s dazzling dreams are flying across Altay’s mountains! In winter, snowboards become wings to carry childhood dreams. In this ice kingdom, they feel the joy of skiing: “I want to win the gold!” One day, the world will hear their voices and witness their successes. CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.