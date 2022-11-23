The Independent published this video item, entitled “The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak after Scottish independence referendum denied” – below is their description.

Ian Blackford faced Rishi Sunak as the Scottish independence referendum was denied.

The Scottish parliament cannot hold a second referendum on independence without consent from Westminster, the Supreme Court has ruled in a fresh blow to Nicola Sturgeon’s hopes of holding a vote.

The UK’s highest court ruled that Holyrood cannot legislate on a vote, agreeing with the UK government that constitutional matters are reserved for the UK parliament.

The case was brought by SNP leader Ms Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, who had set out plans to hold a second ballot – dubbed indyref2 – on 19 October 2023.

