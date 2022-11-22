Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “The ‘forgotten victims’ of child sexual abuse” – below is their description.

When a child is sexually abused, the ripples of that devastating trauma spread throughout the family.

If the system works, the child will be offered help to rebuild their lives. But what about the people trying to help them? Parents say too often they’re left with nothing, trying to navigate everything from dealing with the police to finding therapy or a new school for the child – while struggling with the enormity of what has happened.

Families have been to parliament to call for more focused help for the “forgotten victims” of abuse.

Warning, this report contains distressing themes.

