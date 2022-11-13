ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “The families preparing for the MH17 verdict | ABC News Daily Podcast” – below is their description.

More than eight years since flight MH17 was shot down, a court in the Netherlands will this week deliver a verdict in the trial of three Russian men and one Ukranian accused of murdering the 298 people on board, including 38 Australians. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

