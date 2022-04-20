ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “The election campaign takes a negative turn in its messaging on both sides | 7.30” – below is their description.

Australia is now into the second week of campaigning ,and with Labor desperately trying to regroup after struggling in the first week. Both sides are now taking a strongly negative turn in their messaging. Laura Tingle reports. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

