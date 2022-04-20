The election campaign takes a negative turn in its messaging on both sides | 7.30

Australia is now into the second week of campaigning ,and with Labor desperately trying to regroup after struggling in the first week. Both sides are now taking a strongly negative turn in their messaging. Laura Tingle reports.

