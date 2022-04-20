Global News published this video item, entitled “The efforts and complications of trying to cool Canada’s hot housing market” – below is their description.

Canada’s housing market may be cooling for now, but owning a home is still out of reach for many Canadians.

Royal LePage predicts prices could surge an additional 15 per cent by the end of 2022. Mike Drolet looks at the efforts to tame the market, and the ripple effects.

Plus, Canada’s federal government also aims to cool the housing market by cracking down on foreign investors. Though, experts say foreign investors aren’t too different from corporate investors and every day Canadians, including dozens of MPs from all political parties, who are landlords.

As David Akin explains, it’s highlighting how domestic investment contributes to the housing crunch.

