The economy is slowing and is heading toward a recession, says PIMCO co-founder Bill Gross

Bill Gross, PIMCO co-founder, joins the ‘Halftime Report’ to offer his outlook on the markets going into next year in the face of more Fed rate hikes. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

