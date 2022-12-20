CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “The economy is slowing and is heading toward a recession, says PIMCO co-founder Bill Gross” – below is their description.
Bill Gross, PIMCO co-founder, joins the ‘Halftime Report’ to offer his outlook on the markets going into next year in the face of more Fed rate hikes.
William Hunt Gross is an American investor and fund manager, best known for co-founding Pacific Investment Management Co. PIMCO is a global fixed income investment company. Gross ran their $270 billion Total Return Fund, before leaving to join Janus Capital Group in September 2014.