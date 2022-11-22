nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “The doors are still closed, but Rotorua Museum is open to suggestions | Local Focus” – below is their description.

"They're our stories, they're their stories, so let's tell them" – Clark Pirika. The planning stage of Rotorua Museum's seismic strengthening and redevelopment is almost over and staff are looking forward to the future, asking locals what they want to see when the museum re-opens. Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

