by
"The doors are still closed, but Rotorua Museum is open to suggestions | Local Focus"

nzherald.co.nz

“They’re our stories, they’re their stories, so let’s tell them” – Clark Pirika.

The planning stage of Rotorua Museum’s seismic strengthening and redevelopment is almost over and staff are looking forward to the future, asking locals what they want to see when the museum re-opens.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

The New Zealand Herald is a daily newspaper published in Auckland, New Zealand, owned by New Zealand Media and Entertainment, and considered a newspaper of record for New Zealand.

