BBC News published this video item, entitled “The dogs protecting Kenya’s animals from poachers – BBC News” – below is their description.

Highly-trained dogs and armed rangers make up the K-9 unit in Kenya, which helps authorities to find and stop poachers.

The dogs, in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy, each have a special ability – from picking up the scent of a poacher, detecting ammunition, to attacking potential suspects to be detained.

BBC Travel Show’s Lucy Edwards, who is visually impaired, meets the team and one of the animals being protected from poachers.

BBC News YouTube Channel