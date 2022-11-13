The dogs protecting Kenya’s animals from poachers – BBC News

The dogs protecting kenya's animals from poachers - bbc news

BBC News published this video item, entitled "The dogs protecting Kenya's animals from poachers – BBC News"

Highly-trained dogs and armed rangers make up the K-9 unit in Kenya, which helps authorities to find and stop poachers.

The dogs, in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy, each have a special ability – from picking up the scent of a poacher, detecting ammunition, to attacking potential suspects to be detained.

BBC Travel Show’s Lucy Edwards, who is visually impaired, meets the team and one of the animals being protected from poachers.

