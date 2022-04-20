The Debate: Le Pen confirms plan to ban Muslim headscarf in public • FRANCE 24 English

FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled "The Debate: Le Pen confirms plan to ban Muslim headscarf in public • FRANCE 24 English"

The far-right candidate has reiterated her pledge to ban headscarves in public spaces, calling them a “symbol of women’s submission”.

“I don’t attack a religion, Islam, which has every right to be in France,” she says. “The real issue is Islamist terrorism. We must pass legislation against the Islamist ideology that is attacking the very foundations of our Republic.”

“I’m not in favour of banning religious symbols in public. Secularism is a freedom,” Macron says. If Le Pen were to implement such a measure, “France, the cradle of the Enlightenment, would be the first country in the world to ban religious symbols in public.”

About This Source - FRANCE 24 English

France 24 is a French state-owned international news television network based in Paris.

