Sky News published this video item, entitled “The Daily Climate Show: Are COP summits fit for purpose?” – below is their description.

Can COP27’s landmark loss and damage agreement deliver and are the summits fit for purpose? #climate #climatechange #cop27 See more climate news stories here: https://news.sky.com/climate Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.