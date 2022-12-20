CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “The consumer is not dead, but they are more cautious, says Jim Cramer” – below is their description.

‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer and the ‘Squawk on the Street’ team react to recent comments from Costco CEO Craig Jelinek about the health of the U.S. consumer amid the busy holiday shopping season. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

