GBNews published this video item, entitled “The Conservatives have had 12 years to get a grip on our asylum system | Stephen Kinnock MP” – below is their description.

Shadow Minister for Immigration Stephen Kinnock: It’s too little too late. The Conservatives have had 12 years to get a grip on our asylum system. The Home Secretary herself said the asylum system is broken and we agree, The Conservatives broke it. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 515, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.