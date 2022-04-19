GBNews published this video item, entitled “The Church of England is ‘twisting the faith to politicise it, that is sinful.’ says Calvin Robison” – below is their description.

'They're twisting the faith to politicise it and that's wrong, that is sinful.' Calvin Robinson discusses whether he believes the Church of England has gone woke as they cancel his path to priesthood over his conservative views.

