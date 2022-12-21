7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “The childcare plan to ban the words ‘mum’ and ‘dad’ | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

A peak childcare body has claimed words like ‘mum’ and ‘dad’ aren’t inclusive and should be banned from classrooms. The guidelines have incensed parents and experts, who say it could harm children instead of helping them. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.