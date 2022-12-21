7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “The childcare plan to ban the words ‘mum’ and ‘dad’ | 7NEWS” – below is their description.
A peak childcare body has claimed words like ‘mum’ and ‘dad’ aren’t inclusive and should be banned from classrooms. The guidelines have incensed parents and experts, who say it could harm children instead of helping them.7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel
1 thought on “The childcare plan to ban the words ‘mum’ and ‘dad’ | 7NEWS”
That is absolute crap. What about us parents that love to be called mum or dad? What about our children’s rights to feel included by calling their parents mum and dad? This is all going one sided. What about the rights of these children? Does anyone think about how these children will feel? Or is it all about political correctness? Well my political correctness is to respect all people no matter of their family dynamic, religion, sexual orientation, etc but respect mine too and that is that I am a proud mum and will be acknowledged and called exactly that, MUM!