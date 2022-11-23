CGTN published this video item, entitled “The center piece of Qatar World Cup is built by China” – below is their description.

The Lusail Stadium is an 80,000-seat football stadium in Qatar’s coastal city of the same name. China Railway Construction Corporation won the over $760-million contract to build the stadium back in 2016. It was completed in November 2021.

The stadium looks like a huge bowl from the outside. It is the largest stadium in Qatar and one of the eight stadiums that hold games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It is also the largest football stadium ever built by Chinese firms overseas.

