CGTN published this video item, entitled “The bustling vibes in China: Urumqi gradually returns to everyday life” – below is their description.

For more: https://www.cgtn.com/video Recently, many cities across China have gradually optimized and adjusted their epidemic prevention and control measures and organized the resumption of work and production. CGTN Stringer hits the streets of Urumqi to record life after the optimized epidemic prevention policy. Streets and restaurants are becoming more lively, and citizens enjoy shopping and food. Life is gradually returning to normal. CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.