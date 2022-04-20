The Briefing with Darren McCaffrey | Tuesday 19th April

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Your must-watch dose of agenda setting interviews, punchy debate, and insightful analysis. Darren McCaffrey hosts all that you need to know in political news this afternoon.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Recent from GBNews: