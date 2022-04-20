This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “The battle for the Donbas begins | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast” – below is their description.

Day 55.﻿ Today we discuss the Russian offensive on the Donbas region, plus the impact of Vladimir Putin banning Russian companies from foreign stock markets. Contributors: David Knowles (Host) Dom Nicholls (Defence & Security Editor) Francis Dearnley (Assistant Comment Editor) Louise Moon (Acting Business Features Editor)

