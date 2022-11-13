NBC News published this video item, entitled “Thanksgiving Could Cost More This Year” – below is their description.
There may be higher prices on your holiday table. With skyrocketing inflation, a recent drought, and a nationwide avian flu outbreak, prices for the centerpiece Thanksgiving turkey and most side dishes have gone up in recent weeks. Experts say dinning out could cost you less than making the meal yourself.
NBC News YouTube Channel
About This Source - NBC News
NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.
NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.
In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.
The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.
Thanksgiving is best known as a holiday celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday of November every year, usually through feasting, parades and travel to see family and friends, though celebrations were scaled back during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
The roots of the modern celebration lie in settlers celebrating their arrival in the Americas in the early 1600’s. It has been a public holiday since 1941 due to federal legislation, an annual tradition in the United States by presidential proclamation since 1863 and by state legislation since the Founding Fathers of the United States.
Traditionally, Thanksgiving has been a celebration of the blessings of the year, including the harvest. What Americans call the “Holiday Season” generally begins with Thanksgiving. The first day after Thanksgiving Day—Black Friday—marks the start of the Christmas shopping season.
