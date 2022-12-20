Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Thailand navy searches for 29 missing sailors after warship sinks” – below is their description.

Thai navy ships and helicopters are searching for 29 sailors missing after their warship sank in rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand.

The HTMS Sukhothai capsized late on Sunday while it was on patrol about 37km (22 miles) off the nation’s southeastern coast.

So far, 76 personnel have been rescued and the window to find them is closing fast,

Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan reports.

