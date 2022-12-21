South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Thai princess under intensive medical care for heart, kidney and lung problems” – below is their description.

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol is under intensive medical care in Bangkok with apparent heart problems and is receiving support for her lungs and kidneys. She is now “stable at one level”, according to the Royal Palace, but her heartbeat is being controlled with medication. The princess initially fell ill on December 14, 2022, during a military dog training session. Support us: https://subscribe.scmp.com South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.