GBNews published this video item, entitled “Th King features on new bank notes released by the Bank of England” – below is their description.

‘They won’t be in circulation until 2024, the reason being environmental.’

GB News’ Royal Reporter Cameron Walker reacts to new bank notes released by the Bank of England featuring a portrait of The King.

About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

In This Story: Bank of England

The Bank of England is the central bank of the United Kingdom and the model on which most modern central banks have been based. Established in 1694 to act as the English Government’s banker, and still one of the bankers for the Government of the United Kingdom, it is the world’s eighth-oldest bank.

