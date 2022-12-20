GBNews published this video item, entitled “Th King features on new bank notes released by the Bank of England” – below is their description.

‘They won’t be in circulation until 2024, the reason being environmental.’ GB News’ Royal Reporter Cameron Walker reacts to new bank notes released by the Bank of England featuring a portrait of The King. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.