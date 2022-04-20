This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

CNN published this video item, entitled “Texas doctor sneaks into Ukraine to help the wounded” – below is their description.

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta shares his remarkable story of Dr. Monzer Yazji, a Syrian-American who’s risking his life to travel to Ukraine in order to help local doctors treat war victims. #CNN #News CNN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.