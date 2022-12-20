CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Tesla shares will come under ‘tremendous pressure’ soon, says GLJ Research’s Gordon Johnson” – below is their description.

Gordon Johnson, founder and CEO of GLJ Research, joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to explain why he’s bearish on shares of Tesla. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

