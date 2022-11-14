Tesla driver loses control as car speeds down street causing two deaths

by
Tesla driver loses control as car speeds down street causing two deaths

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Tesla driver loses control as car speeds down street causing two deaths” – below is their description.

CCTV footage of deadly Tesla accident causing two deaths in China after speeding for 2.6 kilometers.

CCTV footage shows a Tesla Model-Y was parking and suddenly lost control and travelled at high speed for two kilometers, in Chaozhou, South China’s Guangdong Province, on last Saturday Nov 5, 2022.

The car hit two motorcycles and two bicycles and resulting two deaths and three injuries, Chinese local news outlet Jimu News reported on Sunday Nov 13, 2022, adding that the driver’s family is still awaiting identification results for the vehicle.

Tesla responded to a vehicle accident which led to two deaths and three injuries in Chaozhou, South China’s Guangdong Province on Sunday, saying that the accident video matches the background data, and that local police are seeking to restore the accident through identification from a third-party agency.

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

The Telegraph YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - The Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph, known online as The Telegraph, is a national British daily broadsheet newspaper published in London by Telegraph Media Group and distributed across the United Kingdom and internationally. It was founded by Arthur B. Sleigh in 1855 as Daily Telegraph & Courier.

Recent from The Telegraph:

Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader after Democrats lose control of the House

Category: Agriculture, News

Autumn Budget analysis: The figures are dire, UK to have worst economic decline in Europe next year

Category: Agriculture, Energy, News

A Russian military air-field goes up in flames after a Ukrainian missile strike in northern Crimea

Category: Agriculture, Media, News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

MH17 murder sentences, Ardern to meet Chinese President & Joe Biden’s ‘cheat sheet’ | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

How Alibaba’s audit review will impact institutional investors

Category: News

Adorable panda tumbles through snow at Chinese zoo

Category: News

Xi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange at G-20

Category: Media, News

China calls Xi-Trudeau confrontation “quite normal”

Category: News

APEC talks: Experts say China’s participation benefits the global economy

Category: News

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

Brazil’s President-elect Lula returns to world stage at COP climate conference – BBC News

Category: News

Vehicle Hits 25 LA County Sheriff’s Academy Recruits on Run: Police

Category: News

In This Story: Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the biggest producers or electronic cars, and other, largely electronic, equipment.

6 Recent Items: Tesla

Tesla board member says Elon Musk has chosen potential Twitter CEO

Category: Business, Finance

Market Open | Fed Comments, Retail Recap, FTX Collapse

Category: Business, Finance, Retail

Elon Musk Testifies on Pay Package

Category: Tech

#ElonMusk is on the stand defending his $55 #billion #pay package at #Tesla. #shorts

Category: Tech

Elon Musk Testifies In Tesla Shareholder’s Lawsuit Over His $55 Billion Pay Package

Category: News

Tesla Trial: Elon Musk Defends His $55 Billion Pay Deal

Category: Tech

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.