The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Tesla driver loses control as car speeds down street causing two deaths” – below is their description.

CCTV footage of deadly Tesla accident causing two deaths in China after speeding for 2.6 kilometers.

CCTV footage shows a Tesla Model-Y was parking and suddenly lost control and travelled at high speed for two kilometers, in Chaozhou, South China’s Guangdong Province, on last Saturday Nov 5, 2022.

The car hit two motorcycles and two bicycles and resulting two deaths and three injuries, Chinese local news outlet Jimu News reported on Sunday Nov 13, 2022, adding that the driver’s family is still awaiting identification results for the vehicle.

Tesla responded to a vehicle accident which led to two deaths and three injuries in Chaozhou, South China’s Guangdong Province on Sunday, saying that the accident video matches the background data, and that local police are seeking to restore the accident through identification from a third-party agency.

