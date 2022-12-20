Terry Hall: his most memorable songs

Terry hall: his most memorable songs

Lead singer of the Specials and a former member of Fun Boy Three and the Colourfield, Terry Hall, has died aged 63. The Specials single Gangsters, released in 1979, reached No 6 in the UK singles charts and dominated the Top 10 over the next two years. Their 1981 single Ghost Town reached No 1 as riots between young Black people and police were erupting across the UK at the time, in response to racist discrimination and the use of stop-and-search tactics. The songs lyrics dealt with Britain’s urban decay, unemployment and disfranchised youth

