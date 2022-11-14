ABC News published this video item, entitled “Terrorist bomb attack in Istanbul l ABCNL” – below is their description.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a terrorist bomb attack in Istanbul has killed at least six people and wounded more than 80.
