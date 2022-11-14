Terrorist bomb attack in Istanbul l ABCNL

by
Terrorist bomb attack in istanbul l abcnl

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a terrorist bomb attack in Istanbul has killed at least six people and wounded more than 80.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a terrorist bomb attack in Istanbul has killed at least six people and wounded more than 80.

Turkey

Turkey, officially the Republic of Turkey, is a transcontinental country located mainly on the Anatolian Peninsula in Western Asia, with a smaller portion on the Balkan Peninsula in Southeastern Europe.

Istanbul, which straddles Europe and Asia, is the country’s largest city, while Ankara is the capital. The majority of the population identifies as Turkish, around 20% identify as Kurdish.

