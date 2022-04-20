ITV News published this video item, entitled “Terror remains in Ukrainian villages as the threat of unexploded bombs looms large | ITV News” – below is their description.

The success of the Ukrainian army in driving Russian troops out of other areas they had taken doesn’t mean the Russian threat is completely over.

They have left behind deadly booby traps, mines and unexploded ammunition.

Three Ukrainian bomb disposal experts were killed this weekend as they tried to clear them – but the nature of the threat means returning civilians are also very much at risk.

