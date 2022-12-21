7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Teenagers tale of survival – how paddle boarders lasted hours lost at sea | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

The four young survivors of a night spent floating on Port Phillip Bay have told how they never lost hope, despite barely being able to swim. The teenage paddle boarders drifted more than 20 kilometres, before landing on a military base in the dark of night. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

