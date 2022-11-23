Teenager killed after twin explosions hit Jerusalem

Teenager killed after twin explosions hit jerusalem

A 16-year-old male student was killed and at least 22 people were injured in twin bomb attacks at bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday. There has been no claim of responsibility for the two incidents, according to the Times of Israel.

Israel, a Middle Eastern country on the Mediterranean Sea, is regarded by Jews, Christians and Muslims as the biblical Holy Land. Its most sacred sites are in Jerusalem. Within its Old City, the Temple Mount complex includes the Dome of the Rock shrine, the historic Western Wall, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Israel’s financial hub, Tel Aviv, is known for its Bauhaus architecture and beaches. 

