Teenager killed after twin explosions hit jerusalem

A 16-year-old male student was killed and at least 22 people were injured in twin bomb attacks at bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday. There has been no claim of responsibility for the two incidents, according to the Times of Israel.CGTN YouTube Channel
