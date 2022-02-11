Tech companies in China chase metaverse opportunities in immersive virtual online world

by

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled "Tech companies in China chase metaverse opportunities in immersive virtual online world"

Many tech analysts believe the metaverse will be the next big thing for the internet. Global tech companies have been hiring thousands of engineers to develop an immersive virtual world where online users can interact with each other in various ways such as games or even trading. China’s tech companies are among those chasing opportunities and hoping to expand their businesses as the metaverse takes shape.

South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: metaverse

A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.

In futurism and science fiction, the term is often described as a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual and augmented reality headsets.

The metaverse is something which many in the early 2020s are actively engaged in developing: an entirely online, virtual and alternative reality, in which people will be able to conduct many forms of business and social interaction – virtually.

The movement towards a metaverse gathered significant pace and attention when Facebook’s parent company rebranded itself to “meta” in 2021.

