Tech companies in China chase metaverse opportunities in immersive virtual online world

Many tech analysts believe the metaverse will be the next big thing for the internet. Global tech companies have been hiring thousands of engineers to develop an immersive virtual world where online users can interact with each other in various ways such as games or even trading. China’s tech companies are among those chasing opportunities and hoping to expand their businesses as the metaverse takes shape.
