Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “Taxes going up, says Chancellor” – below is their description.

Taxes are going to go up – for everyone, according to the Chancellor – who said details will be unveiled in Thursday’s autumn statement.

Jeremy Hunt said sacrifices would need to be made across the board – although he insisted those with the highest incomes would bear the brunt – describing Britain as a compassionate country.

Labour accused the Government of making a “total mess” of the economy.

Amelia Jenne reports.

