Taxes going up, says chancellor

Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “Taxes going up, says Chancellor” – below is their description.

Taxes are going to go up – for everyone, according to the Chancellor – who said details will be unveiled in Thursday’s autumn statement.

Jeremy Hunt said sacrifices would need to be made across the board – although he insisted those with the highest incomes would bear the brunt – describing Britain as a compassionate country.

Labour accused the Government of making a “total mess” of the economy.

Amelia Jenne reports.

Jeremy Richard Streynsham Hunt is a British politician serving as chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee since 2020. He previously served in the Cabinet as Culture Secretary from 2010 to 2012, Health Secretary from 2012 to 2018, and Foreign Secretary from 2018 to 2019.

