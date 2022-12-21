Tasmania’s Health Department confirms new COVID ward is needed at Hobart public hospital | ABC News

by
Tasmania's health department confirms new covid ward is needed at hobart public hospital | abc news

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Tasmania’s Health Department confirms new COVID ward is needed at Hobart public hospital | ABC News” – below is their description.

The Tasmanian Health Department says a new COVID ward is needed to increase the Royal Hobart Hospital’s capacity to deal with rising case numbers and to keep non-COVID patients safe.

But unions say increasing capacity in one area only removes it from another.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

The video item below is from ABC News (Australia). ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Recent from ABC News (Australia):

NT prisoner Zak Grieve who was sentenced over a murder alleges mistreatment in jail | ABC News

Category: News

Donald Trump paid little to no federal income tax for several years | ABC News

Category: News

Vladimir Putin invites Xi Jinping to Russia as drones strike Ukraine | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Fireworks let off in Sidney and Auckland New Year’s Eve celebration

Category: News

Australia welcomes in 2023

Category: News

New Year’s 2023: Sydney, Australia puts on extravagant fireworks show over harbour

Category: News

Watch again: New Year’s Eve fireworks display lights up Sydney Harbour

Category: News

Watch live: Fireworks mark start of 2023 in Australia

Category: Construction, News

Bowen Hills man accused of trying to murder two people in violent attack | 7NEWS

Category: News

NT prisoner Zak Grieve who was sentenced over a murder alleges mistreatment in jail | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Prof Angus Dalgleish reacts to England requiring negative Covid tests for arrivals from China

Category: News

Wheels Up isn’t ‘immune’ to COVID headwinds, weather: CEO

Category: Business, Finance

Millions of Americans are suffering with long Covid #Shorts

Category: Manufacturing, News

Italy imposes strict COVID testing for passengers from China

Category: Business, Finance

President Xi delivers New Year Address to ring in 2023

Category: News

In This Story: Hobart

Hobart, capital of Australia’s island state of Tasmania, sits on the River Derwent. At its fashionable Salamanca Place, old sandstone warehouses host galleries and cafes. Nearby is Battery Point, a historic district with narrow lanes and colonial-era cottages. The city’s backdrop is 1,270m-high Mount Wellington, with sweeping views, plus hiking and cycling trails.

2 Recent Items: Hobart

Celestial crowned overall Sydney to Hobart yacht race winner | ABC News

Category: News

Tasmanian devil found under couch in Hobart home after being mistaken for dog’s plush toy | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Tasmania

Tasmania is an island state of Australia. It is located 240 km to the south of the Australian mainland, separated by Bass Strait. The state encompasses the main island of Tasmania, the 26th-largest island in the world, and the surrounding 334 islands.

2 Recent Items: Tasmania

Celestial crowned overall Sydney to Hobart yacht race winner | ABC News

Category: News

Rosebery residents concerned about a lack of warning before a destructive bushfire | ABC News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.