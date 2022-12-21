ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Tasmania’s Health Department confirms new COVID ward is needed at Hobart public hospital | ABC News” – below is their description.

The Tasmanian Health Department says a new COVID ward is needed to increase the Royal Hobart Hospital’s capacity to deal with rising case numbers and to keep non-COVID patients safe. But unions say increasing capacity in one area only removes it from another. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

