ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Tasmania’s Attorney-General in the spotlight for handpicking members of a legal panel | ABC News” – below is their description.

Earlier this year an expert panel provided Tasmania’s Attorney-General Elise Archer with a list of recommended appointees to an important legal authority.

It’s been revealed she ignored some of their advice and handpicked some members herself.

Ms Archer says she wanted to ensure the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal was independent from politics.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel