Tasmanian Education Minister quits politics after returning from controversial holiday | ABC News

Tasmania’s Education Minister has quit politics after returning from a European holiday during which she caught COVID-19.

Sarah Courtney said she had reflected on her career and felt it was the right time to move on for herself and her family.

The Liberal MP was criticised by Labor and the Greens for holidaying in Europe for several weeks while stressed parents were preparing to send their children back to school.

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

In This Story: Tasmania

Tasmania is an island state of Australia. It is located 240 km to the south of the Australian mainland, separated by Bass Strait. The state encompasses the main island of Tasmania, the 26th-largest island in the world, and the surrounding 334 islands.

