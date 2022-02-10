ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Tasmanian Education Minister quits politics after returning from controversial holiday | ABC News” – below is their description.

Tasmania’s Education Minister has quit politics after returning from a European holiday during which she caught COVID-19.

Sarah Courtney said she had reflected on her career and felt it was the right time to move on for herself and her family.

The Liberal MP was criticised by Labor and the Greens for holidaying in Europe for several weeks while stressed parents were preparing to send their children back to school.

