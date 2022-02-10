ITV News published this video item, entitled “Talks fail as Russia’s icy Sergei Lavrov accuses ‘deaf’ Liz Truss of not listening | ITV News” – below is their description.

Despite a week of frenzied diplomatic activity, there has been scant progress on finding a solution to the crisis surrounding Ukraine.

On Thursday, it was the UK Foreign Secretary’s turn to try to deliver a breakthrough.

It didn’t go well. Liz Truss met her Russian counterpart Sergay Lavrov at the Reception House used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the heart of Moscow.

