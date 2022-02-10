This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.
ITV News published this video item, entitled “Talks fail as Russia’s icy Sergei Lavrov accuses ‘deaf’ Liz Truss of not listening | ITV News” – below is their description.
Despite a week of frenzied diplomatic activity, there has been scant progress on finding a solution to the crisis surrounding Ukraine.
On Thursday, it was the UK Foreign Secretary’s turn to try to deliver a breakthrough.
It didn’t go well. Liz Truss met her Russian counterpart Sergay Lavrov at the Reception House used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the heart of Moscow.
