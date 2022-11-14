ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Talks between Australian and Chinese leaders ‘a coup’ | The World” – below is their description.

Anthony Albanese is set to become the first Australian prime minister in more than five years to have a formal meeting with China’s president.

Meanwhile Joe Biden has had his first face-to-face meeting with President Xi since becoming US leader.

Global Affairs Editor John Lyons says the talks between Mr Biden and President Xi are a good start.

