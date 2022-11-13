Talk G20: KADIN chairman: partnership between Indonesia and China is diverse

CGTN published this video item, entitled “Talk G20: KADIN chairman: partnership between Indonesia and China is diverse” – below is their description.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-13/KADIN-chairman-partnership-between-Indonesia-and-China-is-diverse-1eVTs9LnTzi/index.html

The Business 20 (B20) Summit 2022 kicks off on November 13 in Bali, Indonesia. CGTN’s Dong Xue interviews Arsjad Rasjid, B20 host and chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN). Rasjid says that the partnership between Indonesia and China “goes beyond countries” and can be seen in interpersonal relationships as well, which is important for human capital development. China has reportedly been Indonesia’s biggest trade partner for nine consecutive years.

In This Story: Bali

Bali is a province of Indonesia and the westernmost of the Lesser Sunda Islands. East of Java and west of Lombok, the province includes the island of Bali and a few smaller neighbouring islands, notably Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan, and Nusa Ceningan.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: Indonesia

Indonesia, officially the Republic of Indonesia, is a transcontinental country in Southeast Asia and Oceania, between the Indian and Pacific oceans. It consists of more than seventeen thousand islands, including Sumatra, Java, Borneo, Sulawesi, and New Guinea. Jakarta is the capital.

