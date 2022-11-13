CGTN published this video item, entitled “Talk G20: KADIN chairman: partnership between Indonesia and China is diverse” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-13/KADIN-chairman-partnership-between-Indonesia-and-China-is-diverse-1eVTs9LnTzi/index.html The Business 20 (B20) Summit 2022 kicks off on November 13 in Bali, Indonesia. CGTN’s Dong Xue interviews Arsjad Rasjid, B20 host and chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN). Rasjid says that the partnership between Indonesia and China “goes beyond countries” and can be seen in interpersonal relationships as well, which is important for human capital development. China has reportedly been Indonesia’s biggest trade partner for nine consecutive years. CGTN YouTube Channel

