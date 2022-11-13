CGTN published this video item, entitled “Talk G20: Indonesia’s Health Minister: Every crisis opens up an opportunity” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-13/Indonesia-s-Health-Minister-Every-crisis-opens-up-an-opportunity-1eVHVIbOvWo/index.html “Wei ji (危机)” means “crisis” in Chinese. During the G20 summit, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Indonesia’s Health Minister shared his idea on the philosophy of “Wei ji (危机)” with CGTN in relation to public health during the pandemic. CGTN YouTube Channel

